Gang tries to rob security van near Cagliari

Cagliari, December 29 - Shots were fired as an armed gang tried to rob a security van near Cagliari Friday. The gang blocked a road with a lorry but the van driver managed to avoid it and drive on. The gang fired on the van before fleeing the scene.
