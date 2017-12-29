Puglia pulls ILVA appeal (3)

Rome, December 29 - The Puglia regional government has withdrawn an appeal to a regional administrative court (TAR) against the government's plan to clean up the ILVA steelworks in Taranto, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Friday. The move follows the Taranto city council's withdrawal of its appeal. The withdrawal of the appeals has averted the risk of the plant, Europe's largest, closing on January 9, Calenda said. ILVA is undergoing restructuring under new Italo-Indian owner Arcelor Mittal.