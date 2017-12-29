Electricity rates up 5.3%, gas 5% from Jan 1 (2)

Rome, December 29 - Italian electricity rates will rise 5.3% from January 1 while gas rates will go up 5%, the energy authority said Friday. The authority said wholesale price rises had influenced the electricity hike while gas prices were subject to their usual winter rise.
Piove in Puglia, ma l'acqua
va persa: invasi restano vuoti
Liceo breve, ok dal Ministero
Ecco in Puglia le 10 scuole
Le iscrizioni dal 16 gennaio
Forte vento, bus finisce
fuori strada nel Foggiano
Ilva, Gentiloni a Emiliano
«Ritira il ricorso al Tar»
«Non insultò giornalista»
assolto dipendente lucano