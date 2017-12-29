2 homes evacuated after supermarket fire

Rome, December 29 - Two homes ere evacuated on the outskirts of Rome after a supermarket fire Thursday night, local sources said Friday. Ten fire teams were sent to tame the blaze. The cause of the fire has yet to be established.
