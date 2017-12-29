Italy heading for March 4 elections (3)

Rome, December 29 - Italy is heading for a March 4 general election after President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament Thursday night. The new parliament will meet on March 23. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who is staying on in a caretaker capacity, said "the government is not letting up and Italy is not pushing the pause button". Meanwhile the first salvos in the election campaign were fired. Ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi slammed the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) as too inexperienced to govern while Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi blasted the electoral promises of FI and the M5S to bring in a basic income for all Italians. The Financial Times said the Italian vote would be a "new challenge" for Europe's economic recovery. In an interview with Corriere della Sera Friday, three-time former premier and media magnate Berlusconi said the centre left had "failed" and the contest was between "us and the M5S). He said FI's proposal for a flat tax would "help middle-class Italian families". Berlusconi is set to lead a centre-right coalition consisting of FI, the anti-immigrant, anti-euro League (L) and the small rightwing nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party - though L leader Matteo Salvini says he and Berlusconi have agreed the leader will be the one who gets the most votes. The centre-right is polling top among the coalitions on about 33%, ahead of a PD-led alliance on about 26-27%. The PD, after a split by leftwingers, has dropped in the polls to around 23-24%, dipping below the M5S as Italy's biggest party. The M5S, which does not join other parties, is polling at around 27-28% on its own. Many observers expected a grand coalition government to be tried after the election, especially as the new Rosatellum electoral law is not expected to produce a clear winner after the vote. The Rosatellum, called after PD Lower House Whip Ettore Rosato, is two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post.