Rain, wind, snow sweep Italy

Rome, December 29 - Rain, wind and snow continued to sweep Italy Friday with the cold snap expected to last till the new year. There was a lot of snowfall in the Dolomites with road traffic in Cortina d'Ampezzo completely blocked. A violent hailstorm in Rome brought down trees and caused flooding. Medieval walls at San Casciano Val di Pesa near Florence collapsed after severe drenching of rain in recent days. Ferry services were suspended in southern Italy.