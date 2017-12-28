Autopsy to ID Ukrainian murder victim

Treviso, December 28 - An autopsy Thursday is expected to identify 43-year-old Ukrainian interpreter Sofiya Melnyk, who went missing near Treviso on November 15. The suspect in the case is her partner of 16 years, 50-year-old former financial consultant Daniel Pascal Albanese, who committed suicide on November 26. Albanese is believed to have killed her because she was going to leave him for another man, a 70-year-old geologist she wanted to start a new life with.