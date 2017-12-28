Soccer:Paolo Cannavaro hangs up boots,to join Fabio in China

Sassuolo, December 28 - Sassauolo defender Paolo Cannavaro said Thursday he was hanging up his boots ate the age of 36 and would go to China to join his older brother Fabio, the 44-year-old Germany 2006 hero and Ballon d'Or winner who is coaching Guangzhou. The younger Cannavaro said he would be assistant manager at the Chinese club. He will play his last Serie A game for Sassuolo against Roma on Saturday - against Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco who as Sassuolo boss lured him from Napoli four year ago.