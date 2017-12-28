Mattarella to dissolve parlmnt, cabinet to set election date

Rome, December 28 - President Sergio Mattarella will dissolve parliament Thursday evening having conferred with Speakers Pietro Grasso and Laura Boldrini, political sources said. Cabinet will then meet and set an election date, expected to be March 4, they said. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who met Mattarella informally earlier Thursday, will then go back to the presidential palace so Mattarella can sign off on the electoral decrees.