diga di Monte Cotugno
28.12.2017

Piove in Puglia, ma l'acqua
tris
28.12.2017

Ilva, Gentiloni a Emiliano
Forte vento, bus finiscefuori strada nel Foggiano
28.12.2017

Forte vento, bus finisce
Bari, Agenzia entrate congelaper le feste invio 16mila atti
27.12.2017

Bari, Agenzia entrate congela
Barra Santamaria
28.12.2017

«Non insultò giornalista»
Foggia, travolto e ucciso da auto rubata: caccia al pirata
23.12.2017

Foggia, travolto e ucciso
Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro
24.12.2017

Bari, presepe e zampognaro Fdi apre campagna elettorale
24.12.2017

Bari, presepe e zampognaro
Foggia, vinti 7 milioni con un «gratta e vinci»
12.06.2017

Foggia, vinti 7 milioni
Bari, in costruzione il palco per il concerto di Capodanno
28.12.2017

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

BordoCampo, su Telenorbalo sport con Barbara Ovieni
15.11.2017

BordoCampo, su Telenorba
Bari, il lungomare e il Corsocome discarica: multe e divietinon fermano l'esercito di incivili
24.12.2017

Bari, il lungomare e il Corso
come discarica: multe e divieti
Arriva Capodanno, si alza l'attenzione contro i botti illegali
27.12.2017

Rome

Art shows open on New Year's include Picasso, Monet

Long holiday weekend also brings several new openings

Rome, December 28 - The long holiday weekend for New Year's will see many of Italy's most important art exhibitions remaining open, some as late as 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve, in the case of Van Gogh in Vicenza and Picasso in Genoa. Meanwhile, in Agrigento, a new exhibition on Pirandello opens its doors and in Ostana, in the northern Piedmont region, an exhibition will feature rural life in the 19th and 20th centuries. AGRIGENTO - From December 29 to January 21, the Lizzi Auditorium in the Pietro Griffo Regional Archeological Museum will host the exhibition "Luigi Pirandello and Artistic Culture in the 19th and 20th Centuries". The show lets visitors rediscover the Sicilian dramatist's passion for figurative art through about 30 works by masters such as Sartorio, de Chirico, Mafai, Raphael, De Pisis, Trombadori, Gemito, as well as a special focus on the artistic experience of Pirandello's painter son, Fausto. OSTANA - At the Lou Pourtoun Cultural Centre, a show titled "The Rural World in the 19th and 20th Centuries" will run from December 30 through April 2, showing the intertwined relationship between Italian artists and the world of farmers. Works will be on display by artists including Guttuso, Migneco, Morando, Zigaina, Pizzinato, Fattori, de Pisis and Sironi. ROME - At the MAXXI modern art museum, a full seven shows on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day span the sectors of art, architecture, photography, science and design. The show "Gravity: Imagining the Universe After Einstein" examines questions on space and life. Luigi Ghirri's "Atlante" is a pivotal project in the history of contemporary Italian photography. "Zaha Hadid and Italy" is a tribute to the museum's famed architect. MAXXI will be open on New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on New Year's Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. At the Scuderie del Quirinale, the show "Picasso: Cubism and Classicism, 1915-1925" contains 110 masterpieces from the most important museums around the world. It will be open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on New Year's Day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. At the Vittoriano, the exhibition "Monet: Masterpieces from the Musée Marmottan Paris", includes Monet's most famous and beloved paintings, as well as some from his personal collection. The show will be open on New Year's Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on New Year's Day from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. photo: Monet at the Vittoriano

