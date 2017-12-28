Ample stimulus still needed - ECB (3)

Rome, December 28 - The eurozone's recovery is gathering pace but "ample" monetary stimulus is still needed, the European central Bank said Thursday. Inflation is still only moderate, the ECB said. The world economy, it added, is expanding at a strong pace and there are growing signs of "synchronisation". The ECB confirmed its projections for the eurozone issued at the start of December but "considerably revised upwards".
