Soccer: Montella set to coach Sevilla (2)

Rome, December 28 - Former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is set to take over at Liga side Sevilla after Argentine Eduardo Berizzo was sacked after a poor run a week ago, well-informed sources said Thursday. Former Roma player and ex-Fiorentina boss Montella will sign a year-and-a-half deal, Spanish media said. Sevilla are fifth in La Liga with 29 points, 16 behind leaders Barcelona. AC Milan sacked Montella November 27 after their poor form continued with a 0-0 draw with Torino. AC Milan youth-team boss Rino Gattuso, a former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, was put in charge of the team but went through a poor run himself that led executives to cancel Christmas dinner and put the side in indefinite training. The move came with Milan in seventh place in Serie A having failed to score in their last four home games. Milan got through to the knock-out stage of the Europa League with a game to spare. It was the fifth sacking in Serie A this season. Gattuso had previously coached Sion, Palermo and FC Crete.