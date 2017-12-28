Milan to name street after superchef Marchesi

Milan, December 28 - Milan will name a street after seminal superchef Gualtiero Marchesi who died at 87 earlier this week, Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Thursday. He said the honour would come in 10 years' time, "to respect the rules, otherwise it would be an exception". Marchesi's body lay in State at the Dal Verme theatre Thursday where his friend Elio of the band Elio e le Storie Tese was among those who paid their respects. Marchesi, doyen of Italy's superchefs, died in his home town Milan Wednesday. The inventor of the Nuova Cucina Italiana in the 1980s which featured signature dishes like gold-plated risotto, Marchesi had a Michelin-starred restaurant in Milan, Il Marchesino. He will be buried in Milan on Friday. Among the tributes Wednesday, some called him "the Copernicus of Cooking".
Le rubano in casa
e razziano tomba di famiglia
Il Natale sospeso dei marò
Girone: siamo nel limbo
«San Nicola riposa
sotto il cielo d'Irlanda»
Al lavoro per una filiera
per il grano duro biologico
Piove in Puglia
ma l'acqua va perduta
gli invasi restano vuoti