bare profanate
27.12.2017

Le rubano in casa
e razziano tomba di famiglia

Il Natale sospeso dei maròGirone: siamo nel limbo
25.12.2017

Il Natale sospeso dei marò
Girone: siamo nel limbo

chiesa d'Irlanda
27.12.2017

«San Nicola riposa
sotto il cielo d'Irlanda»

Al lavoro per una filieraper il grano duro biologico
26.12.2017

Al lavoro per una filiera
per il grano duro biologico

diga di Monte Cotugno
28.12.2017

Piove in Puglia, ma l'acqua
va persa: invasi restano vuoti

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro
24.12.2017

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Foggia, travolto e ucciso da auto rubata: caccia al pirata
23.12.2017

Foggia, travolto e ucciso
da auto rubata: caccia al pirata

Bari, presepe e zampognaro Fdi apre campagna elettorale
24.12.2017

Bari, presepe e zampognaro
Fdi apre campagna elettorale

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni
23.12.2017

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni

Bari, il lungomare e il Corsocome discarica: multe e divietinon fermano l'esercito di incivili
24.12.2017

Bari, il lungomare e il Corso
come discarica: multe e divieti
non fermano l'esercito di incivili

La vigilia di Natale a Baricaos, panzerotti e breakdance
24.12.2017

La vigilia di Natale a Bari
caos, panzerotti e breakdance

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Bari, scontro un centro 5 auto coinvolte: un ferito
24.12.2017

Bari, scontro in centro Vd
5 auto coinvolte: un ferito

Arriva Capodanno, si alza l'attenzione contro i botti illegali
27.12.2017

Arriva Capodanno, si alza l'attenzione contro i botti illegali

Salerno

3 dead in house fire, homicide-suicide suspected (2)

Near Salerno

3 dead in house fire, homicide-suicide suspected (2)

Salerno, December 28 - Three people were killed in a house fire near Salerno Thursday and a homicide-suicide is suspected, police said. An 82-year-old woman and her two sons died in the fire in their home at Mercato San Severino. The younger son, who suffered from depression, may have set the fire that killed himself, his mother and older brother, police said. The victims were named as Iole De Marco, 82, and her two sons Donato and Framco Papa, aged 61 and 58. Ms De Marco lost her husband, a family doctor, some 30 years ago. Local Mayor Antonio Somma said the town would observe a day of mourning when the three are buried. "The Papa family were very well-known here," he said.

