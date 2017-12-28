No let-up in Messina Denaro hunt - police chief (2)

Cerca

Giovedì 28 Dicembre 2017 | 16:35

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

bare profanate
27.12.2017

Le rubano in casa
e razziano tomba di famiglia

Il Natale sospeso dei maròGirone: siamo nel limbo
25.12.2017

Il Natale sospeso dei marò
Girone: siamo nel limbo

chiesa d'Irlanda
27.12.2017

«San Nicola riposa
sotto il cielo d'Irlanda»

Al lavoro per una filieraper il grano duro biologico
26.12.2017

Al lavoro per una filiera
per il grano duro biologico

diga di Monte Cotugno
28.12.2017

Piove in Puglia
ma l'acqua va perduta
gli invasi restano vuoti

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro
24.12.2017

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Foggia, travolto e ucciso da auto rubata: caccia al pirata
23.12.2017

Foggia, travolto e ucciso
da auto rubata: caccia al pirata

Bari, presepe e zampognaro Fdi apre campagna elettorale
24.12.2017

Bari, presepe e zampognaro
Fdi apre campagna elettorale

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni
23.12.2017

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni

Bari, il lungomare e il Corsocome discarica: multe e divietinon fermano l'esercito di incivili
24.12.2017

Bari, il lungomare e il Corso
come discarica: multe e divieti
non fermano l'esercito di incivili

La vigilia di Natale a Baricaos, panzerotti e breakdance
24.12.2017

La vigilia di Natale a Bari
caos, panzerotti e breakdance

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Bari, scontro un centro 5 auto coinvolte: un ferito
24.12.2017

Bari, scontro in centro Vd
5 auto coinvolte: un ferito

Arriva Capodanno, si alza l'attenzione contro i botti illegali
27.12.2017

Arriva Capodanno, si alza l'attenzione contro i botti illegali

Palermo

No let-up in Messina Denaro hunt - police chief (2)

'Won't give an inch' - Cortese

No let-up in Messina Denaro hunt - police chief (2)

Palermo, December 28 - There will be no let-up in the hunt for top Mafia fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, Palermo police chief Renato Cortese said Thursday. "The activities are continuing and the search for the fugitive Messina Denaro won't give even an inch," he said. Two weeks ago the homes of around 30 people suspected of being supporters of the fugitive Cosa Nostra No. 1 were searched in a huge police operation in the area of Castelvetrano, near the Sicilian city of Trapani, his home town. Around 200 officers were involved in the operation. Messina Denaro, 55, has been on the run since 1993 and is on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives. He has not been seen in public in over 20 years. An informant in 2014 helped authorities update their facial composite of the Mafia boss. In March a trial began in Caltanissetta in which he is accused of being among those who ordered the 1992 bomb murders of anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. Falcone was assassinated by a huge bomb under the Palermo-Palermo airport highway at Capaci along with his wife Franvesca Morvillo and three police escorts on May 23, 1992. Borsellino was killed by a massive car bomb on July 19, 1992, together with his five police escorts in via D'Amelio near his mother's home in Palermo. It was initially thought Messina Denaro might take over Cosa Nostra after the recent death of jailed boss of bosses Totò Riina. But Italian police have since said there will be a power struggle, as well as negotiations, among various Sicilian Mafia factions.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

28.12.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU