Giovedì 28 Dicembre 2017 | 16:35

bare profanate
27.12.2017

Le rubano in casa
e razziano tomba di famiglia

25.12.2017

chiesa d'Irlanda
27.12.2017

«San Nicola riposa
sotto il cielo d'Irlanda»

26.12.2017

diga di Monte Cotugno
28.12.2017

Piove in Puglia
ma l'acqua va perduta
gli invasi restano vuoti

24.12.2017

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro

29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

23.12.2017

24.12.2017

23.12.2017

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni

24.12.2017

24.12.2017

29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

24.12.2017

27.12.2017

Arriva Capodanno, si alza l'attenzione contro i botti illegali

Vatican City

Pray for unborn children, child soldiers - pope (2)

Vatican City, December 28 - Pope Francis tweeted Thursday, the day the Church celebrates the Innocent Saints, "let us pray today for the children that are not allowed to be born, those who weep for hunger, those who do not hold toys in their hands but weapons". The pope has often told the faithful to pray for the unborn child and fo child soldiers.

28.12.2017

