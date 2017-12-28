Kosovar foreign fighter deported (2)

Bolzano, December 28 - A Kosovar foreign fighter was deported from Bolzano for national security reasons Thursday. The expulsion brought to 105 the deportations for security reasons in 2017 and 237 since the start of 2015. The 28-year-old man had been in a jihadi group in Syria between the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015, police said. He was reportedly in Facebook contact with Samet Imishiti, a Kosovar arrested in 2015 in Kosovo and sentenced to seven months in prison in a Brescia probe into preaching terror.