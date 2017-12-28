Cost of living 500 euros higher in big cities says ISTAT

Cerca

Giovedì 28 Dicembre 2017 | 16:37

Rome, December 28 - The cost of living is 500 euros higher in Italy's big cities compared to the rest of the country, ISTAT said Thursday. One in three Italian families is made up of a single person, ISTAT said in its statistical annual. Political disaffection is growing in Italy, ISTAT said. It said there was "less desire for politics". Some 6.4 million Italians were hoping to get a job in 2016, ISTAT said, down 3.5% on the previous year. Some 10% of the students in Italy's elementary and middle schools are foreigners, ISTAT said. It also said that spending on restaurants and hotels had returned to pre-crisis levels; that jail inmates were 4.8% up in 2016 in increasingly overcrowded prisons; and that not-for-profit firms were increasingly run by women in Italy. In other points, ISTAT said there were fewer pensions but spending on them had grown to 280 billion euros in 2015, a new record. Italians are still enamoured of cars and spending on them has also increased, ISTAT said. Italian exports are "going well", ISTAT said, boosted by demand from the United States and Germany above all, as well as China and other booming economies. Italy's historic North-South split in terms of income and living standards was still in evidence in 2016, ISTAT went on to say. Italians' satisfaction with their economic condition had increased over the year but there were increased difficulties for families with a lot of children, ISTAT said in another finding. Italian companies, meanwhile, were ever less innovative, showing a 44.6% fall in the level of innovation between 2012 and 2014. One of Italian's biggest concerns, the statistical agency said, was growing smog and pollution, as well as how waste disposal was being managed. Finally, ISTAT said that in 2016 Italy's seismic activity was the highest it had been in the last 30 years. Central Italy was hit by an earthquake that killed 300 people in August 2016, and two follow-up quakes wreaked further destruction, but no deaths, in October of that year.

