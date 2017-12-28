Italy restarted, we'll keep governing says Gentiloni

Rome, December 28 - Italy has "restarted" and the government will keep governing the country despite the dissolution of parliament ahead of March elections, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said in his end-of-year press conference Thursday. Italy has "got started again after the most serious postwar (economic) crisis", Gentiloni said. The government will not back down and will continue to govern, Gentiloni said. "Now we will entrust ourselves to (President Sergio) Mattarella," he said, thanking the head of State for his role as "guarantor" of the government process. Mattarella is set to dissolve parliament later today and approve the government's likely call for elections on March Gentiloni is expected to stay on in a caretaker capacity, dealing with day-to-day business. The government hasn't just "scraped by, taking it easy" over the last year, Gentiloni said. The first task of the next government must be not to destroy "the efforts made thus far", he said. "We are at the start of this road, there is much to be done," the premier said. He recalled "my government was born a year ago after the referendum defeat, the resignation of (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and with the difficulties of the PD, but we didn't take it easy". The government averted a "systemic crisis" in Italy's banking sector while not "giving away" money, Gentiloni said. He hailed Italy's success in negotiating with the EU a string of bank rescues. Gentiloni said "we will stand guard to make sure the recovery (of the banking sector) continues at the necessary pace but we will avert crises caused by improvised rules". A "brusque and traumatic" end to the legislative term would have had "devastating" consequences for Italy, Gentiloni said. "This legislature that everyone says was troubled has also been fruitful," he added. Gentiloni said that he thought it was "important to have reached an important goal of this government, arriving at the orderly conclusion of the legislative term". In other points, the premier said Italy no longer lagged the rest of the EU; said the deficit and debt had been cut while boosting growth; said one million jobs had been recovered while taking concrete measures on poverty; and hailed the approval of civil unions, and anti-torture law, a law on unaccompanied minors and living wills. He said he would campaign for the PD and hoped "amateurish" electoral tactics such as spreading fear would be avoided by other parties, which he did not name. Gentiloni ducked a question on whether he would head up a grand-coalition government after the elections.