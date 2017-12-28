I insisted that Boschi shd stay - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, December 28 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that he had insisted Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi should stay in her post despite quit calls over alleged intervention in the failing Banca Etruria where her father was vice president in 2014. Gentiloni said he was "relieved" a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis had wound up its work. The panel has recently focused on the collapse of Banca Etruria and Boschi's alleged interest in finding a buyer for the failing Tuscan lender when she was minister for relations with parliament in 2014 and her father was the bank's vice president. Boschi's perceived intervention, which she denies, has raised a storm of criticism from the opponents of her centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and its leader Matteo Renzi. The panel heard last week from the CEO of Italy's biggest bank Unicredit, Federico Ghizzoni, that Boschi asked him about the possibility of a takeover but exerted no pressure on him. The commission is expected to issue its findings on January 27.