I insisted that Boschi shd stay - Gentiloni (2)

Cerca

Giovedì 28 Dicembre 2017 | 16:38

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

bare profanate
27.12.2017

Le rubano in casa
e razziano tomba di famiglia

Il Natale sospeso dei maròGirone: siamo nel limbo
25.12.2017

Il Natale sospeso dei marò
Girone: siamo nel limbo

chiesa d'Irlanda
27.12.2017

«San Nicola riposa
sotto il cielo d'Irlanda»

Al lavoro per una filieraper il grano duro biologico
26.12.2017

Al lavoro per una filiera
per il grano duro biologico

diga di Monte Cotugno
28.12.2017

Piove in Puglia, ma l'acqua
va persa: invasi restano vuoti

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro
24.12.2017

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Foggia, travolto e ucciso da auto rubata: caccia al pirata
23.12.2017

Foggia, travolto e ucciso
da auto rubata: caccia al pirata

Bari, presepe e zampognaro Fdi apre campagna elettorale
24.12.2017

Bari, presepe e zampognaro
Fdi apre campagna elettorale

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni
23.12.2017

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni

Bari, il lungomare e il Corsocome discarica: multe e divietinon fermano l'esercito di incivili
24.12.2017

Bari, il lungomare e il Corso
come discarica: multe e divieti
non fermano l'esercito di incivili

La vigilia di Natale a Baricaos, panzerotti e breakdance
24.12.2017

La vigilia di Natale a Bari
caos, panzerotti e breakdance

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Bari, scontro un centro 5 auto coinvolte: un ferito
24.12.2017

Bari, scontro in centro Vd
5 auto coinvolte: un ferito

Arriva Capodanno, si alza l'attenzione contro i botti illegali
27.12.2017

Arriva Capodanno, si alza l'attenzione contro i botti illegali

Rome

I insisted that Boschi shd stay - Gentiloni (2)

'Relieved' probe panel finished work

I insisted that Boschi shd stay - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, December 28 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that he had insisted Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi should stay in her post despite quit calls over alleged intervention in the failing Banca Etruria where her father was vice president in 2014. Gentiloni said he was "relieved" a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis had wound up its work. The panel has recently focused on the collapse of Banca Etruria and Boschi's alleged interest in finding a buyer for the failing Tuscan lender when she was minister for relations with parliament in 2014 and her father was the bank's vice president. Boschi's perceived intervention, which she denies, has raised a storm of criticism from the opponents of her centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and its leader Matteo Renzi. The panel heard last week from the CEO of Italy's biggest bank Unicredit, Federico Ghizzoni, that Boschi asked him about the possibility of a takeover but exerted no pressure on him. The commission is expected to issue its findings on January 27.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

28.12.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU