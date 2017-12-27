Superchef doyen Marchesi dies at 87 (2)

Milan, December 27 - Gualtieri Marchesi, doyen of Italy's superchefs, died in Milan at 87 Wednesday. The inventor of the Nuova Cucina Italiana in the 1980s which featured signature dishes like gold-plated risotto, Marchesi had a Michelin-starred restaurant in his hometown Milan, Il Marchesino. He will be buried in Milan on Friday. Among the tributes Wednesday, some called him "the Copernicus of Cooking".
