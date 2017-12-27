Foreign tourism rising during Xmas holidays - ENIT (4)

Rome, December 27 - Foreign tourism is rising in Italy during the Christmas holiday period, 51% of tour operators told Italian tourist agency ENIT in a new survey. Some 39.3% said sales were stable while only 9.7% saw a slight fall, the survey said. The report covered 118 tour operators, 64 in Europe and 54 elsewhere in the world, present in 20 foreign markets. Another report, on religious tourism, saw Rome crowned once again as the top destination.