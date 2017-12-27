Foreign fighter 'may be hiding in France'

Padua, December 27 - A young female foreign fighter from Padua recently sentenced to four years for terrorism may be hiding out in France under a false name, Arabic-language daily Al Ahdath Al Maghribia said Wednesday. It said Meriem Rehailly escaped the bombing of Raqqa in Syria, ISIS's former capital, unharmed. Italian security police told ANSA the reports about the 21-yeare-old woman of Moroccan origin came from non-verifiable and therefore unreliable sources. Rehailly left Italy to enlist with ISIS two years ago.