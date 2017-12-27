Foreign fighter nabbed, to be extradited to France (2)

Milan, December 27 - A Moroccan-born female Italian foreign fighter was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport on December 23 and will be extradited to France by January 8, sources said Wednesday. The woman was arrested on her return from Syria, where she had fled about nine months ago with her three children to join a 'soldier' in an ISIS-linked group she had fallen in love with. The woman had left her husband, a Neapolitan she lived with on the Costa Azzurra. The woman, seven-months pregnant by the man she joined at Termanin near Aleppo, agreed to French authorities' extradition request so that she could be closer to her children, aged six, eight and 10, who had rejoined their father at Juan Les Pins, sources said. She reportedly told Italian prosecutors that life in Syria had been very hard. Judicial sources said the woman is accused of international terrorism. During her interrogation on December 24 in Milan's San Vittore prison, they said, she covered up for the man she fell in love with on an Internet chatroom and made it hard for investigators to identify him, the sources said. But she said she returned to Italy because living conditions in Syria had not lived up to what she had been led to believe they would be. She will appear before an appeals court in two days and her extradition should take place within 10 days after that, Interpol said.