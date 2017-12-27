Foreign fighter nabbed, to be extradited to France (2)

Cerca

Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2017 | 20:52

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Il Natale sospeso dei maròGirone: siamo nel limbo
25.12.2017

Il Natale sospeso dei marò
Girone: siamo nel limbo

Codacons: azioni clamorose a sostegno ricorso Regione
26.12.2017

Codacons: azioni clamorose
a sostegno ricorso Regione

Al lavoro per una filieraper il grano duro biologico
26.12.2017

Al lavoro per una filiera
per il grano duro biologico

bare profanate
27.12.2017

Le rubano in casa
e razziano tomba di famiglia

Neonati abbandonatiMonopoli resuscita la «ruota»
25.12.2017

Neonati abbandonati
Monopoli resuscita la «ruota»

Bari, presepe e zampognaro Fdi apre campagna elettorale
24.12.2017

Bari, presepe e zampognaro
Fdi apre campagna elettorale

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro
24.12.2017

Ragazza di 18 anni di Barletta si taglia la «coda» di 38 cm per donare i suoi capelli alle malate di cancro

Foggia, travolto e ucciso da auto rubata: caccia al pirata
23.12.2017

Foggia, travolto e ucciso
da auto rubata: caccia al pirata

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni
23.12.2017

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni

Bari, il lungomare e il Corsocome discarica: multe e divietinon fermano l'esercito di incivili
24.12.2017

Bari, il lungomare e il Corso
come discarica: multe e divieti
non fermano l'esercito di incivili

La vigilia di Natale a Baricaos, panzerotti e breakdance
24.12.2017

La vigilia di Natale a Bari
caos, panzerotti e breakdance

Bari, scontro un centro 5 auto coinvolte: un ferito
24.12.2017

Bari, scontro in centro Vd
5 auto coinvolte: un ferito

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Bari, Babbo Natale arriva in surf
26.12.2017

Bari, Babbo Natale arriva in surf

Milan

Foreign fighter nabbed, to be extradited to France (2)

Moroccan-born Italian woman had been in Syria

Foreign fighter nabbed, to be extradited to France (2)

Milan, December 27 - A Moroccan-born female Italian foreign fighter was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport on December 23 and will be extradited to France by January 8, sources said Wednesday. The woman was arrested on her return from Syria, where she had fled about nine months ago with her three children to join a 'soldier' in an ISIS-linked group she had fallen in love with. The woman had left her husband, a Neapolitan she lived with on the Costa Azzurra. The woman, seven-months pregnant by the man she joined at Termanin near Aleppo, agreed to French authorities' extradition request so that she could be closer to her children, aged six, eight and 10, who had rejoined their father at Juan Les Pins, sources said. She reportedly told Italian prosecutors that life in Syria had been very hard. Judicial sources said the woman is accused of international terrorism. During her interrogation on December 24 in Milan's San Vittore prison, they said, she covered up for the man she fell in love with on an Internet chatroom and made it hard for investigators to identify him, the sources said. But she said she returned to Italy because living conditions in Syria had not lived up to what she had been led to believe they would be. She will appear before an appeals court in two days and her extradition should take place within 10 days after that, Interpol said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

27.12.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU