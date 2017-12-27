Vatican City, December 27 - The art of the circus brings us closer to God, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his last general audience of 2017 after a performance by Liana Orfei's Golden Circus, the pope said "the circus art, like beauty, brings us closer to God, and you with your work and your art bring people closer to God. Thank you for what you do".
