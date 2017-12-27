Number of dialect speakers falls again +RPT+

(fixes typo in slug) Rome, December 27 - The number of people who speak dialect rather than Italian at home has fallen again, ISTAT said Wednesday. Some 45.9% of Italians over the age of six speak mainly Italian at home, it said, while 49.6% speak it with friends and 79.5% with strangers. Just 14.1% speak dialect at home, the report said.
Il Natale sospeso dei marò
Girone: siamo nel limbo
Codacons: azioni clamorose
a sostegno ricorso Regione
Al lavoro per una filiera
per il grano duro biologico
Le rubano in casa
e razziano tomba di famiglia
Neonati abbandonati
Monopoli resuscita la «ruota»