1 in 10 kids in severe housing discomfort -Save the Children

Rome, December 27 - More than one in 10 children in Italy, 11.2%, are in "severe housing discomfort", Save the Children said Wednesday. Some 14.8% of families with children can't adequately heat their homes, it said. The organisation called for an "extraordinary intervention" to tackle the "grave" housing situation. In just 12 months, it said, the number of minors in 'absolute poverty' rose 14% to 1.129 million, of whom more than a third is less than six years old.