Italian book readers down again (3)

Rome, December 27 - In the latest in a string of falls, the percentage of Italians who say they read books fell from 42% in 2015 to 40.5% in 2016, ISTAT said Wednesday. The figures cover Italians from the age of six upwards. Italy's readers were around 23 million in 2016 - the people who said they had read at least one book in the last year, for reasons not linked to school or work. The people who read the most are youngsters between the ages of 11 and 14, 51% of whom said they read one of more books in 2016.
Il Natale sospeso dei marò
Girone: siamo nel limbo
Codacons: azioni clamorose
a sostegno ricorso Regione
Al lavoro per una filiera
per il grano duro biologico
Le rubano in casa
e razziano tomba di famiglia
Neonati abbandonati
Monopoli resuscita la «ruota»