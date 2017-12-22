Boldrini says joining LeU (2)

Rome, December 22 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said Friday that she was joining the new Free and Equal (LeU) leftwing party. The LeU is led by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso and features many former members of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) who quit primarily due to differences with PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi. Boldrini is a former member of the Left, Ecology and Freedom (SEL) party. "I followed (former Milan Mayor Giuliano) Pisapia's attempt to reconstruct a centre left that broke with the past," Boldrini said. "That attempt failed, we have acknowledged that and now we have the duty to do everything to avoid an increase in abstentionism in the progressive electorate. "I'm convinced that LeU has the potential. That's why my journey will continue with them. "And there will be many of us".