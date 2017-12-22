Budget will help inclusive growth - Padoan

Rome, December 22 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Friday welcomed the Lower House's approval of the government's 2018 budget bill. "House OK to 2018 budget," Padoan said via Twitter. "Parliament improves package on tight path: incentives to hire young, more money for research and industry 4.0, resources for schools and renewing civil servants collective contract, electronic invoicing, stop to VAT increase. Favours inclusive growth".
