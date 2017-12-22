Naples gallery Christmas tree stolen

Naples, December 22 - A Christmas put up on Thursday in Naples' Galleria Umberto I shopping gallery by the Bar Gambrinus was stolen overnight. On Friday morning all that was left of the tree was its vase with the bottom of the trunk. The thieves also took the tree's decorations. They may have used a chainsaw to get the tree as the cut was clean.
