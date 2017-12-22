Cerca

Rome

Ten oddest medical cases of 2017 as told by LiveScience

List includes 800g kidney stone, woman with 27 contact lenses

Ten oddest medical cases of 2017 as told by LiveScience

Rome, December 22 - The website LiveScience has drawn up a list of the 10 most bizarre medical cases reported in medical journals in 2017. The list includes the case of a man found to have over 100 pieces of metal in his stomach; of a man with a kidney stone weighing 800g; and of a woman found to have 27 contact lenses in her eye. It also features the case of the woman in Florence who sweated blood. Other strange cases identified by LiveScience include that of the 24-year-old model who required medical treatment after having her eyeball tattooed; and of the 11-year-old Cypriot boy who shoved two magnets up his nose, causing a haemorrhage. Then there is the case of the woman in China whose missing birth control coil was found in her bladder; of the man who has a .22 rifle bullet removed from his eye without suffering damage; and of the Japanese woman who had her entire scalp reattached to her head after it was ripped off when her hair got caught in a cotton spinning machine. "Being limited to individual cases, these descriptions do not have the rigour of scientific studies with hundreds of objects," LiveScience experts said. "But these reports can help doctors to recognise rare diseases or find unusual signs of more common conditions, and they can also highlight the potential adverse effects of procedures or treatments," they added.

