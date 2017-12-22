Teen forced to prostitute herself in sheep pen

Rome, December 22 - A 61-year-old livestock farmer from Gibellina, near Trapani, has been arrested over accusations he forced a 13-year-old girl to prostitute herself with several men in a sheep pen. The man was stopped by Carabinieri police when he was driving with the girl in a car. An investigation revealed that the man was allegedly coming back after making the girl have sex for money in the pen with several Romanian nationals. He is accused of exploitation of prostitution.