Cerca

Domenica 24 Dicembre 2017 | 20:33

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, svaligiata pescheriabottino 25mila € di pesce
23.12.2017

Bari, svaligiata pescheria
bottino 25mila € di pesce

Balkan Express dà forfaite annulla il volo per Sharm
23.12.2017

Balkan Express dà forfait
e annulla il volo per Sharm

Maratea
23.12.2017

Capodanno a Maratea
in piazza solo 6mila persone

Ilva
23.12.2017

Emiliano: non ritiro ricorso
Mittal: da rivedere l'accordo
Calenda: Italia muore di veti

Bari, se l'Agenzia delle Entrate«trucca» documento per vincereuna causa di rimborso Iva
20.12.2017

Bari, se l'Agenzia delle Entrate «trucca» documento per vincere causa di rimborso

Foggia, travolto e ucciso da auto rubata: caccia al pirata
23.12.2017

Foggia, travolto e ucciso
da auto rubata: caccia al pirata

Bari, presepe e zampognaro Fdi apre campagna elettorale
24.12.2017

Bari, presepe e zampognaro
Fdi apre campagna elettorale

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni
23.12.2017

Ugento, bloccata la discarica: no ai rifiuti di altri comuni

Bari, l'autocarro è troppo alto e si incastra sotto il cavalcavia
20.12.2017

Bari, l'autocarro è troppo alto e si incastra sotto il cavalcavia

Bari-Parma nessuna emozione finisce 0-0
21.12.2017

Bari-Parma
nessuna emozione
finisce 0-0

Bari, scontro un centro 5 auto coinvolte: un ferito
24.12.2017

Bari, scontro in centro Vd
5 auto coinvolte: un ferito

La vigilia di Natale a Baricaos, panzerotti e breakdance
24.12.2017

La vigilia di Natale a Bari
caos, panzerotti e breakdance

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Bari, video cartolinadel lungomare conla ruota panoramica
20.12.2017

Bari, video cartolina
del lungomare con
la ruota panoramica

Rome

Mafia, 'Ndrangheta 'interest' in Masonry - report (2)

Report by head of anti-mafia commission Bindi

Mafia, 'Ndrangheta 'interest' in Masonry - report (2)

Rome, December 22 - Italian mafia syndicates have long been interested in infiltrating the country's Masonic lodges, according to a report by Rosy Bindi, the president of parliament's anti-mafia commission. "The Sicilian Cosa Nostra and the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta have constantly, for time immemorial up to today, cultivated and nourished accentuated interest in the Masonry," the report read. "On the side of the Masonic associations, there was been a sort of submissiveness to the mafia".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

24.12.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU