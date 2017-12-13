Cerca

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Trasporti, Flixbus: irresponsabili nuovi emendamenti contro noi
12.12.2017

Trasporti, Flixbus: irresponsabili
nuovi emendamenti contro noi

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori

Arrestato il giudice Mario Pagano a Potenza fino a settembre 2016
12.12.2017

Arrestato il giudice Mario Pagano
a Potenza fino a settembre 2016

segregata
12.12.2017

Giovane barlettana
segregata in Egitto
scappa e rientra a casa

Andria, palazzina a fuoco all'interno una famiglia
13.12.2017

Andria, palazzina a fuoco
all'interno una famiglia

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Nati liberi, dopo le cure tornano alla natura
13.12.2017

Nati liberi, dopo le cure tornano alla natura

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Sequestrati a Bari capi impellicciati in Cina
12.12.2017

Sequestrati a Bari capi
impellicciati in Cina

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari
in carrozzina
«prova» via Sparano

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Babbo Natale portanuovi autobus a Bari
11.12.2017

Babbo Natale porta
nuovi autobus a Bari

Rome

Time to put cactus on the menu says FAO

UN agency says should be considered asset, not weed

Time to put cactus on the menu says FAO

Rome, December 13 - Cactus pear should be considered as a valuable asset, especially for food and livestock feed in dryland areas, according to the Rome-based UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). FAO recently gathered experts on the hardy plant to pool their knowledge in a bid to help farmers and policy makers make more strategic and efficient use of a natural resource too often taken for granted. For example, during the recent intense drought in southern Madagascar, cactus proved a crucial supply of food, forage and water for local people and their animals. The same area had once suffered a severe famine as the result of efforts to eradicate the plant, which some saw as a worthless invasive species. It was quickly reintroduced. While most cacti are inedible, the Opuntia species has much to offer, especially if treated like a crop rather than a weed run wild, the FAO said. Today the agriculturally relevant Opuntia ficus-indica subspecies - whose spines have been bred out but return after stress events - is naturalized in 26 countries beyond its native range. Its hardy persistence makes it both a useful food of last resort and an integral part of sustainable agricultural and livestock systems. To spread knowledge of how to manage the cactus pear effectively, FAO and ICARDA have launched Crop Ecology, Cultivation and Uses of Cactus Pear, a book with updated insights into the plant's genetic resources, physiological traits, soil preferences and vulnerability to pests. The new book also offers tips on how to exploit the plant's culinary qualities as has been done for centuries in its native Mexico and is now a well-entrenched gourmet tradition in Sicily. "Climate change and the increasing risks of droughts are strong reasons to upgrade the humble cactus to the status of an essential crop in many areas," said Hans Dreyer, director of FAO's Plant Production and Protection Division. Cactus pear cultivation is slowly catching on, boosted by growing need for resilience in the face of drought, degraded soils and higher temperatures. It has a long tradition in its native Mexico, where yearly per capita consumption of nopalitos - the tasty young pads, known as cladodes - is 6.4 kilograms. Opuntias are grown on small farms and harvested in the wild on more than 3 million hectares, and increasingly grown using drip irrigation techniques on smallholder farms as a primary or supplemental crop. Today, Brazil is home to more than 500,000 hectares of cactus plantations aimed to provide forage. The plant is also commonly grown on farms in North Africa and Ethiopia's Tigray region has around 360,000 hectares of which half are managed. The cactus pear's ability to thrive in arid and dry climates makes it a key player in food security, FAO said. Apart from providing food, cactus stores water in its pads, thus providing a botanical well that can provide up to 180 tonnes of water per hectare - enough to sustain five adult cows, a substantial increase over typical rangeland productivity. At times of drought, livestock survival rate has been far higher on farms with cactus plantations.

