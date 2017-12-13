Salvini says March 3 election date OK for him (2)

Milan, December 13 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the possibility of holding Italy's upcoming general election on March 4, a possible date reported in several dailies, would be OK with him. "(March 4) would be fine for us," Salvini said. "The sooner we vote, the better". The leader of the Euroskeptic, anti-migrant party added that a round of regional elections set to take place next year should be held on the same day. "I'm in favour of having an election day," he said. "It is necessary to vote for the regional elections on the same day. "Not doing so would be a waste of money - madness".