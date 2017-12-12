Man who killed intruder must have gun back - judge (2)

Cerca

Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2017 | 13:00

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Trasporti, Flixbus: irresponsabili nuovi emendamenti contro noi
12.12.2017

Trasporti, Flixbus: irresponsabili
nuovi emendamenti contro noi

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori

Arrestato il giudice Mario Pagano a Potenza fino a settembre 2016
12.12.2017

Arrestato il giudice Mario Pagano
a Potenza fino a settembre 2016

segregata
12.12.2017

Giovane barlettana
segregata in Egitto
scappa e rientra a casa

Andria, palazzina a fuoco all'interno una famiglia
13.12.2017

Andria, palazzina a fuoco
all'interno una famiglia

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Nati liberi, dopo le cure tornano alla natura
13.12.2017

Nati liberi, dopo le cure tornano alla natura

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Sequestrati a Bari capi impellicciati in Cina
12.12.2017

Sequestrati a Bari capi
impellicciati in Cina

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari
in carrozzina
«prova» via Sparano

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Babbo Natale portanuovi autobus a Bari
11.12.2017

Babbo Natale porta
nuovi autobus a Bari

Milan

Voluntary manslaughter charges were dropped

Milan, December 12 - A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) in Milan has ruled that a pensioner who shot dead a 22-year-old who had broken into his home in 2015 must be handed back his gun. Voluntary manslaughter charges against the pensioner, Francesco Sicignano, a 67-year-old from the town of Vaprio D'Adda near Milan, were dropped on Monday. Judge Teresa De Pascale ruled that Sicignano acted in self defense. She said he reacted "in the only way possible in that moment", taking a decision "in a few seconds", ruling in favor of the prosecution's request to dismiss the case and ordering to hand back to Sicignano the revolver with which he shot dead Gjergi Gjoni, a 22-year-old Albanian national.

13.12.2017

