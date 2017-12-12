Pope thanks his Twitter followers

Rome, December 12 - Pope Francis on Tuesday thanked his Twitter followers on the fifth anniversary of the creation of the @Pontifex papal account under his predecessor Benedict XVI. "Thank you for following @Pontifex which turns five years old today," the pope tweeted. "May social media always be spaces that are rich in humanity!". The papal Twitter handle currently counts more than 40 million followers in nine languages.
