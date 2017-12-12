Italy taking 'great results' to Paris climate summit (2)

Paris, December 12 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Tuesday that Italy has big achievements to show at the One Planet climate-change summit at Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris. "We are among countries that has the best balanced energy mix in the world," Galletti said. "We are bringing great results here," he continued, citing the national energy strategy that foresees Italy dropping use of coal by 2025.