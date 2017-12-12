Cerca

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori

Arrestato il giudice Mario Pagano a Potenza fino a settembre 2016
12.12.2017

Arrestato il giudice Mario Pagano
a Potenza fino a settembre 2016

Trasporti, Flixbus: irresponsabili nuovi emendamenti contro noi
12.12.2017

Trasporti, Flixbus: irresponsabili
nuovi emendamenti contro noi

Ubriaco in auto contro scootermuore il padre, grave il figlio
12.12.2017

Ubriaco in auto contro scooter
muore il padre, grave il figlio

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile
11.04.2017

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney
cosi i trulli diventano
un fenomeno globale

Sequestrati a Bari capi impellicciati in Cina
12.12.2017

Sequestrati a Bari capi
impellicciati in Cina

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Babbo Natale portanuovi autobus a Bari
11.12.2017

Babbo Natale porta
nuovi autobus a Bari

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari
in carrozzina
«prova» via Sparano

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

No deal on Brexit dangerous - Gentiloni (3)

Premier stresses agreement in EU's interest too

No deal on Brexit dangerous - Gentiloni (3)

Rome, December 12 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday warned against the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without an agreement with the bloc. "We'll have an attitude of friendship (with Britain), defending our national interests, but aware that the no-deal road would be a negative, dangerous withdrawal," Gentiloni said as he reported to the Senate ahead of this week's EU summit. "It is in the EU's interest to reach an agreement". The premier also stressed, however, that "if someone thought they could manage the negotiations using the divisions of the EU countries as a lever, they were wrong". He said that the first phase of Brexit negotiations have been concluded with the unity of the EU27 intact.

