No deal on Brexit dangerous - Gentiloni (3)

Rome, December 12 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday warned against the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without an agreement with the bloc. "We'll have an attitude of friendship (with Britain), defending our national interests, but aware that the no-deal road would be a negative, dangerous withdrawal," Gentiloni said as he reported to the Senate ahead of this week's EU summit. "It is in the EU's interest to reach an agreement". The premier also stressed, however, that "if someone thought they could manage the negotiations using the divisions of the EU countries as a lever, they were wrong". He said that the first phase of Brexit negotiations have been concluded with the unity of the EU27 intact.