Renzi says PD will be top party in election (3)

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori

Scontro fra treni tra Andria e Corato 19 indagati, anche il dg del Ministero «Non vigilò sulla sicurezza della rete»
11.12.2017

Scontro treni tra Andria e Corato
19 indagati, anche dg del Ministero
«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney
cosi i trulli diventano
un fenomeno globale

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari
in carrozzina
«prova» via Sparano

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere
52 attivisti portati in Questura

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

Renzi says PD will be top party in election (3)

'Who goes in pope, comes out a cardinal' says ex-premier

Renzi says PD will be top party in election (3)

Rome, December 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he was confident the centre-left group will be the party that wins most votes at the general election set to be held early next year. "I think that the PD has all the necessary elements to be the most credible, most convincing party," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "I think, and I truly believe, that we will be the first party in terms of votes, the top parliamentary party. "When the candidates and the voting methods are clear, even those who have been saying that they have it in the bag since September will change tone, you'll see. "The number of people who go into the conclave convinced of the being the (next) pope who leave it as a cardinal will not be small". The PD is set to run alone, or with a small group of alliance partners, at the election after being spurned by the new leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party led by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso. At the moment polls put the PD behind the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and a coalition of a centre-right parties. The LeU features many former PD members who broke away due to hostility to Renzi this year. Renzi said that quarrels within the centre left must stop. "It is fundamentally important that we turn a new leaf on the internal rows within the centre left," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "Those who have chosen the road of division will answer to the citizens for their choices: we must not attack any one. "Now the discussion is over and the useless chatter must stop. "Let's have fewer personal rows and more content".

