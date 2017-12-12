No more brawls within centre left - Renzi

Rome, December 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that quarrels within the centre left must stop. "It is fundamentally important that we turn a new leaf on the internal rows within the centre left," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "Those who have chosen the road of division will answer to the citizens for their choices: we must not attack any one. "Now the discussion is over and the useless chatter must stop. "Let's have fewer personal rows and more content".
Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»
Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori
Scontro treni tra Andria e Corato
19 indagati, anche dg del Ministero
«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»
Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi
A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente