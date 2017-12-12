Cerca

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

Scontro fra treni tra Andria e Corato 19 indagati, anche il dg del Ministero «Non vigilò sulla sicurezza della rete»
11.12.2017

«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

Snooping siblings stole over 3.5 million emails -probe (3)

New probe into large-scale spying of politicians and VIPs

Rome, December 12 - Giulio and Francesca Maria Occhionero, siblings arrested in January on suspicion of carrying out cyber spying of politicians and VIPs, managed to stole over 3.5 million emails and snooped on 6,000 people from 2004 onwards, according to a new investigation. The pair are already on trial for large-scale espionage but prosecutors now also looking into allegations of political espionage, sources said. The figures were revealed at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Specialists form the CNAIPIC group managed to reconstruct the network the Occhioneros created on at least nine computers via American servers thanks to the help of the FBI. Prosecutors say nuclear engineer Giulio Occhionero and his sister Francesca Maria were part of a cyber-espionage ring that for years collected sensitive data on politicians, public institutions and administrations, including ex-premiers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Computers used by people working for Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, President of the Pontifical Council for Culture, were compromised as part of the hacking too. The computers were allegedly hacked with a malware called 'Eyepyramid'. Giulio Occhionero was the venerable master of the Paolo Ungari Masonic lodge. Investigators believe that the espionage was not an isolated initiative by the arrested pair, saying they have found links to the so-called P4 power-seeking cliche and to wheeler-dealer Luigi Bisignani.

