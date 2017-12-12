Renzi says PD will be top party in election

Rome, December 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he was confident the centre-left group will be the party that wins most votes at the general election set to be held early next year. "I think that the PD has all the necessary elements to be the most credible, most convincing party," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "I think, and I truly believe, that we will be the first party in terms of votes, the top parliamentary party. "When the candidates and the voting methods are clear, even those who have been saying that they have it in the bag since September will change tone, you'll see. "The number of people who go into the conclave convinced of the being the (next) pope who leave it as a cardinal will not be small".