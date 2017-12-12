Carabinieri suspended for 'throwing' CONSIP probe (2)

Rome, December 12 - Two Carabinieri policemen, Major Gian Paolo Scafarto and Colonel Alessandro Sessa, has been suspended from public office for one year in relation to a probe into allegations they sought to throw off track an investigation into alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, a judge ruled Tuesday. Scafarto allegedly wrongly attributing a wiretap in the CONSIP probe concerning Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation in the CONSIP case as is Sport Minister Luca Lotti, who is considered close to the ex-premier.
