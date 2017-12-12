Supervision of four lenders 'insistent' - BoI

Cerca

Martedì 12 Dicembre 2017

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori

Scontro fra treni tra Andria e Corato 19 indagati, anche il dg del Ministero «Non vigilò sulla sicurezza della rete»
11.12.2017

Scontro treni tra Andria e Corato
19 indagati, anche dg del Ministero
«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney
cosi i trulli diventano
un fenomeno globale

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari
in carrozzina
«prova» via Sparano

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere
52 attivisti portati in Questura

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

Supervision of four lenders 'insistent' - BoI

No pressure on Popolare Vicenza says Barbagallo

Supervision of four lenders 'insistent' - BoI

Rome, December 12 - The head of the Bank of Italy's supervision Carmelo Barbagallo on Tuesday defended the central bank's action in supervising four middle-sized regional lenders that went insolvent, calling it "insistent" during an audition with Parliament's commission of inquiry the banking crisis. "Irregularities were immediately brought to the attention of judicial authorities", he said regarding on Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, Cariferrara and Carichieti. He added that "the responses of the four banks were unsatisfactory". "Supervising authorities cannot replace the subjects under supervision to prevent situations from degenerating". Four good banks formed from the positive assets of the lenders were taken over by bigger banks. Barbagallo also told the commission that the Bank of Italy neither "asked nor encouraged nor, least of all, favored" Banca Popolare di Vicenza to buy Banca Etruria. At the time, the central bank's "supervision did not have the elements to counter in advance such an initiative which, if it had turned into a formal request, would have been examined in-depth". Earlier this year Italy pledged up to 17 billion euros to clean up Banca Popolare di Vicenza and another lender in the region, Veneto Banca, in the country's biggest rescue on record. The measure included state support for Intesa Sanpaolo to buy the two lenders' good assets for a token amount.

