Woman abducted, raped for 24 hours, attackers arrested (2)

Asti, December 12 - A woman was rescued by police in the northern city of Asti after being abducted for 24 hours, tied down, beaten and repeatedly raped by two Tunisian nationals, sources said on Monday. The 30-year-old's father reported that she was missing on Friday. She managed to sound the alarm via a Whatsapp message to a friend and that enabled the police to track her down and arrest her attackers.
