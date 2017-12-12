Cerca

Migrants: Amnesty, EU govts accomplices of Libya torture

NGO attacks Italy, no interest for fate of gangs' prisoners

Migrants: Amnesty, EU govts accomplices of Libya torture

(ANSAmed) - BRUSSELS, DECEMBER 12 - ''European governments'' and ''in particular Italy'' are ''aware accomplices of torture and abuse on tens of thousands of migrants detained by Libyan immigration authorities in horrible conditions in Libya'', Amnesty International writes in a new report. ''Not only were they fully aware of these abuses but, by supporting Libyan authorities in stopping crossings and keeping people in Libya, they were accomplices in these crimes'', said director John Dalhuisen. Top officials from Amnesty International early in the afternoon will hold a press conference in Brussels. In a statement, the NGO said that, among other things, ''Libyan coast guard officials are known for operating in collusion with trafficking networks and for threatening and abusing refugees and migrants aboard boats in difficult conditions''. The organization denounced that ''videos, photos and documents controlled by Amnesty International indicate that the vessel 'Ras Jadir', donated by Italy in April 2017'', with ''two ceremonies attended by Interior Minister Marco Minniti'', was ''used by Libyan coast guards in the horrible incident in which 50 people drowned on November 6, 2017''. Amnesty observed that, ''while reckless and dangerous actions by Libyan coast guards were previously documented, this is the first time that it has been proven that a vessel provided by a European government was used in such an incident''. Amnesty recalled that on that day the 'Ras Jadir' pushed away rescuers aboard the 'Sea-Watch 3', operated by an NGO. ''European governments - said Dalhuisen - must rethink their cooperation with Libya on migration and must allow people to arrive in Europe through legal routes that include the reallocation of tens of thousands of refugees. They must insist so that Libyan authorities end policies and practices of arbitrary arrests and detention of refugees and migrants, immediately release all foreigners held in detention centers and allow the UNHCR to operate without obstacles''. (ANSAmed)

