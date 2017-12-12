Italy more stable, says Gentiloni after one year in office (3)

Cerca

Martedì 12 Dicembre 2017 | 17:30

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori

Scontro fra treni tra Andria e Corato 19 indagati, anche il dg del Ministero «Non vigilò sulla sicurezza della rete»
11.12.2017

Scontro treni tra Andria e Corato
19 indagati, anche dg del Ministero
«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney
cosi i trulli diventano
un fenomeno globale

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari
in carrozzina
«prova» via Sparano

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere
52 attivisti portati in Questura

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

Italy more stable, says Gentiloni after one year in office (3)

Country has overcome 'most serious crisis' says premier

Italy more stable, says Gentiloni after one year in office (3)

Rome, December 12 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said that Italy was "more stable" in an interview with Turin-based daily La Stampa on Tuesday on the anniversary of him taking office. "The country has overcome the most serious crisis and it must not waste the common efforts made," he said. Former foreign minister Gentiloni took over the helm of government when ex-premier Matteo Renzi quit a year ago after his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. Democratic Party (PD) leader Renzi is set to be the centre-right group's premier candidate in elections due to take place early in 2018. The PD is set to run alone, or with a small group of alliance partners, at the election after being spurned by the new leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party led by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso. At the moment polls put the PD behind the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and a coalition of a centre-right parties. Senior LeU member Pier Luigi Bersani, a former PD leader who was among a group to break away due to hostility to Renzi this year, said he did not agree with Gentiloni's assessment. "It is debatable whether they are leaving Italy more stable," Bersani told Radio Anch'io. "Stability depends on the inequality rate and that has grown".

12.12.2017

