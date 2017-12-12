Soccer: Lazio furious after Immobile sent off in Torino loss

Rome, December 12 - Lazio were left fuming at the end of Monday's 3-1 home defeat to Torino in Serie A, saying they were hard done by with the decisions of the video-assistant referee (VAR). Lazio's Italy forward Ciro Immobile got a red card at the end of the first half when the VAR analysed footage of him shoving his shoulder into the face of a Torino defender. But the VAR ignored the Rome side's strong shout for a penalty for handball in the move that led up to that incident. With an extra man, the visitors went 2-0 up in the second half thanks to goals by Alejandro Berenguer and Tomas Rincon. Luis Alberto pulled one back for Lazio but Simone Edera sealed Torino's first win in five games. Lazio are fifth in Serie A with 32 points from 15 games, while Torino are eighth with 23 points from 16 encounters.